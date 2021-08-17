ANS Commerce onboards D2C fashion jewelry brand Priyaasi onto its platform

ANS Commerce, a full-stack e-commerce enablement startup, has onboarded Priyaasi, a fast-growing D2C fashion jewelry brand onto its platform. With this association, ANS Commerce will be offering its tech-driven performance marketing solution for Priyaasi. The latest development further augments ANS Commerce’s vast portfolio of eminent and emerging partner brands while providing them with a range of tech-driven solutions under a single umbrella, it said in a press statement.

Founded in 2015 by Priyanka Khandelwal, Priyaasi started with a sharp focus on the gap in the segment regarding the quality and price of jewellery. Rajkumar Singh, Business Director of ANS Commerce said, “The D2C segment has seen a major boom in recent times, especially over the past year. However, with so many brands emerging in this space, it may be challenging for them to increase their visibility as they need to focus on forging a direct and strong connection with customers and drive engagement. With our rich experience in this domain, we look forward to a long-lasting and fruitful relationship with Priyaasi.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:30 AM IST