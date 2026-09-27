Anmol Industries Files For Rs 1,800 Crore IPO, Promoter To Sell Entire Offering

Kolkata: Anmol Industries Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering worth up to Rs 1,800 crore.

The biscuit, cookie and cake manufacturer is returning to the IPO market following an earlier attempt in 2018. The proposed offering comprises only shares sold by its promoter entity.

Entirely An OFS

The IPO will be an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,800 crore by Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust. Each equity share carries a face value of Rs 5.

Anmol will neither issue fresh shares nor receive any proceeds from the transaction. The offer therefore represents a sale of existing promoter holdings, rather than a fundraise for the company's operations or expansion.

Investor Allocation

The issue will follow the book-building process. Not more than 50 per cent of the net offer will be allocated to qualified institutional buyers.

Non-institutional bidders will receive not less than 15 per cent, while retail individual bidders will be allocated not less than 35 per cent of the net offer.

Family Packs Drive Sales

Anmol manufactures biscuits, cookies and cakes, with family packs forming a significant part of its product portfolio.

This segment generated Rs 485.5 crore in fiscal 2026, accounting for 23.85 per cent of revenue from the sale of products. The figures underline the contribution of family-pack offerings to the company's product sales.

Seven Manufacturing Facilities

As of the DRHP date, Anmol operates seven manufacturing facilities across regions including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha.

At March 31, 2026, aggregate installed annual capacity stood at 360,965 tonnes for biscuits and cookies and 16,372 tonnes for cakes.

The company uses technology-enabled manufacturing processes and defined quality control systems to support production efficiency and product consistency.

It has also received certifications and recognitions covering product quality, food safety and manufacturing standards across its production operations.