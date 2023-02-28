Anil Ambani's joint venture with Thales to manufacture Rafale Jet radar modules in collaboration with BEL

Rafale fighter aircraft | PTI Photo

According to a regulatory filing, Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics has signed a frame supply agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS), Nagpur, for the manufacture and supply of TR modules, radar LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) and micro modules. The deal aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and TRDS.

As part of the Offset commitment under the Rafale-India Contract and in line with the ‘Make in India’ policy, BEL and TRDS have entered into an agreement for the manufacture and supply of TR Modules and Micro modules of Radar used in Rafale fighter aircraft. In continuation to the agreement signed between BEL and TRDS, BEL has received an order to manufacture and supply Micro Modules.

Thales Reliance Defence Systems Limited was incorporated in June 2017 under the Indian Companies Act, 2013. It’s a Joint Venture Company between Thales, France and Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence Limited with the proposed shareholding of 49% and 51 %, respectively.

Leveraging Thales’ Offset commitment as part of the Rafale contract, the JV is to develop India’s capabilities in integrating and maintaining Radar and Electronic Warfare sensors.