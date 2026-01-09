 Reliance Industries Slides 8% In Four Sessions, Market Cap Erodes ₹1.65 Lakh Crore
Shares of Reliance Industries continued their losing streak, falling nearly 8 per cent over the last four trading sessions. The decline wiped out about ₹1.65 lakh crore in market value, dragging the stock to around ₹1,470. The stock emerged as a key contributor to Thursday’s sharp decline in benchmark indices, with the Sensex and Nifty ending over 1 percent lower amid broad-based selling pressure.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries are on a downtrend for the past four trading sessions and have declined nearly 8 per cent. The blue-chip stock has declined 7.67 per cent in the past four trading days on the BSE. Tracking the weak trend in the stock, the company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 1,65,299.15 crore to Rs 19,89,679.45 crore in four days.

Reliance Consumer Products brings back SIL to mark its comprehensive entry into the foods segment
On Thursday, the stock lost 2.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,470.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,468.45. At the NSE, shares of the firm dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,470.60. The frontline stock was among the major contributor in markets' sharp decline on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.

