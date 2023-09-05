Angel One's Gross Client Acquisition Up 64.9%; Client Base Up By 46.3%

Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One's Gross Client acquisition in August rose 64.9 per cent YoY and 19 per cent month-on-month to Rs 0.73 million, the company announced through an exchange filing. Its client base increased by 46.3 per cent YoY and 4.5 per cent MoM at Rs 16.36 million.

Number of orders in August were up 57.8 per cent YoY and 5 per cent MoM at Rs 114.46 million.

The average client funding book in August was at Rs 14.29 billion with a jump of 4.1 per cent YoY and a growth of 21.1 per cent MoM.

Angel's overall Average Daily Turnover (ADTO) saw a jump of 129.3 per cent YoY at Rs 28,411 Billion and the Retail turnonver market shares was at 25.9 per cent with a jump of 439 bps.

Angel One shares

The shares of Angel One on Tuesday morning at 9:46 am IST were at Rs 1,857.05, down by 3.33 per cent.

