Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) on Thursday announced that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has approved the allotment of 10,885 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company under Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 83,86,91,920 comprising 8,38,69,192 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each.

Angel One Limited Shares

The shares of Angel One Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,718, down by 2.01 percent.