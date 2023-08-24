 Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAngel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One Limited (formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) on Thursday announced that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has approved the allotment of 10,885 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company under Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 83,86,91,920 comprising 8,38,69,192 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each.

Angel One Limited Shares

The shares of Angel One Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,718, down by 2.01 percent.

Read Also
Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mphasis Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Mphasis Announces Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Sebi Slaps ₹20 lakh Fine On SIMR For Flouting Regulatory Norms

Sebi Slaps ₹20 lakh Fine On SIMR For Flouting Regulatory Norms

The Beginner's Guide To The World Of Mutual Funds

The Beginner's Guide To The World Of Mutual Funds

Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Angel One Allots 10,885 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Get Emergency Funds When You Actually Need Them With These Instant Loan Apps

Get Emergency Funds When You Actually Need Them With These Instant Loan Apps