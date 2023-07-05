 Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAngel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40%

Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40%

Number of orders in June were up 28 per cent YoY and down 1 per cent MoM at Rs 89.69 million.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40% | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One's Gross Client acquisition rose 40 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent month-on-month to Rs 0.48 million, the company announced through an exchange filing. Its client base increased by 44.7 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent MoM at Rs 15.06 million.

Number of orders in June were up 28 per cent YoY and down 1 per cent MoM at Rs 89.69 million.

The average client funding book in June was at Rs 11.17 billion with a fall of 31.5 per cent YoY and a growth of 5.6 per cent MoM.

Angel One ESOPs

Angel One in May allots 27,042 equity shares as stock options to its employees.

Shares of Angel One

The shares of Angel One on Wednesday at 11:04 am IST were at Rs 1,785.50, up by 0.63 per cent.

Read Also
Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40%

Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40%

Lodha Group Records Best Ever Q1 Pre-Sales Of Rs 33.5 Billion; Collections Fall 8%

Lodha Group Records Best Ever Q1 Pre-Sales Of Rs 33.5 Billion; Collections Fall 8%

IndusInd Bank's Net Advances Rise 21% To Rs 3,01,041 Crore, Shares Jump To 52-Week High

IndusInd Bank's Net Advances Rise 21% To Rs 3,01,041 Crore, Shares Jump To 52-Week High

HDFC Bank's Advances in June Jumps 15.8% To Rs 16,155 Billion

HDFC Bank's Advances in June Jumps 15.8% To Rs 16,155 Billion

"Forward-Looking Statements Should Be Avoided In The Annual Report": Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur...