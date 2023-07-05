Angel One's Gross Client Base Increases By 44.7%; Gross Client Acquisition Up 40% | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One's Gross Client acquisition rose 40 per cent YoY and 3.1 per cent month-on-month to Rs 0.48 million, the company announced through an exchange filing. Its client base increased by 44.7 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent MoM at Rs 15.06 million.

Number of orders in June were up 28 per cent YoY and down 1 per cent MoM at Rs 89.69 million.

The average client funding book in June was at Rs 11.17 billion with a fall of 31.5 per cent YoY and a growth of 5.6 per cent MoM.

Angel One ESOPs

Angel One in May allots 27,042 equity shares as stock options to its employees.

Shares of Angel One

The shares of Angel One on Wednesday at 11:04 am IST were at Rs 1,785.50, up by 0.63 per cent.

