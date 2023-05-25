 Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAngel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP

Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP

The paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 83,81,27,560 comprising 8,38,12,756 equity shares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP | File photo

AngelOne Limited today announced the allotment of 27,042 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company, the company announced through a regulatory filling.

The paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 83,81,27,560 comprising 8,38,12,756 equity shares.

AngelOne Limited shares

The shares of AngelOne on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,235.00, up by 1.65 per cent.

Read Also
Angel One rewards employees with 12.58 lakh stock options
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP

Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP

Meet 10 influential innovators changing the game in 2023

Meet 10 influential innovators changing the game in 2023

TRAI wants headers and SMS templates reverified to filter out annoying promotional messages

TRAI wants headers and SMS templates reverified to filter out annoying promotional messages

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Page Industries net drops to Rs 78.35 cr, SEPC net loss narrows to Rs 19.36...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Page Industries net drops to Rs 78.35 cr, SEPC net loss narrows to Rs 19.36...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products acquires controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate for Rs 74...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products acquires controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate for Rs 74...