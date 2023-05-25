Angel One allots 27,042 equity shares as ESOP

AngelOne Limited today announced the allotment of 27,042 equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company, the company announced through a regulatory filling.
The paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs. 83,81,27,560 comprising 8,38,12,756 equity shares.
AngelOne Limited shares
The shares of AngelOne on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 1,235.00, up by 1.65 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)