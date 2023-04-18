 Angel One rewards employees with 12.58 lakh stock options
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Angel One rewards employees with 12.58 lakh stock options | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One on Tuesday assigned 12,58,390 stock options to employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares consisting of 17,284 stock options, 6,32,955 restricted stock units and 6,08,151 performance stock units will be given to 325 eligible employees.

The shares are with a face value of Rs 10 each, but the exercise price of stock options are Rs 1,157.15 and for restrictive stock options and performance stock options are Rs 10 each.

Angel One's client base increased by 49.5 per cent in the last financial year, the company announced on April 6.

Angel One shares

The shares of Angel One on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,296, down by 1.50 per cent.

