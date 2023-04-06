Angel One's client base increases by 49.5% in FY23 | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One's client bases in the financial year 2023 increased to 9.21 million a 49.5 per cent increased from 13.78 million in the last year, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's gross client acquisition dropped to 4.72 million in comparison to 5.29 million it reported in the last year.

Angel's overall ADTO increased by 110.4 per cent at Rs 13,624 billion, whereas the F&O jumped 111.8 per cent to Rs 13,332 billion. The company's cash ADTO in FY23 was at Rs 35 billion and the commodity ADTO was at Rs 156 billion.

The retail turnover market share of overall equity was at 21.8 per cent, F&O at 21.9 per cent, cast was at 13.4 per cent and commodity at 51.4 per cent.

Quarterly

The client base in the last quarter of the financial year 2023 was at 13.78 million up by 10.1 per cent from the previous quarter. Its average client funding book was at Rs 13.14 billion, down by 7.2 per cent from the previous quarter. While the number of orders increased by 16 per cent in comparison to its previous quarter.

The retail turnover market shares of overall equity in the fourth quarter was at 22.8 per cent, whereas the F&O and Cash were at 22.8 per cent and 12.3 per cent respectively. The commodity retail turnover market share was at 55.2 per cent.