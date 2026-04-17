Angel One Share Price Rises 7.19% To ₹313.65, Q4 Profit Jumps 84% To ₹320 Crore Boosts Sentiment

Angel One shares gained 7.19 percent to Rs 313.65 after strong Q4 results. |

Mumbai: Angel One shares surged 7.19 percent to Rs 313.65 during the day. The stock touched a high of Rs 317.00 and a low of Rs 297.51, compared to the previous close of Rs 292.61. This sharp rise came after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.

Profit Jumps Sharply

The company reported a strong jump in profit for the March quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 320 crore, up 84 percent compared to last year. On a sequential basis, profit also grew 19 percent, showing steady improvement in performance.

Revenue Growth Remains Strong

Angel One posted total gross revenue of Rs 1,467 crore, which increased 39 percent year-on-year and 10 percent quarter-on-quarter. This strong growth shows rising business activity and better earnings momentum.

Margins Improve With Efficiency

Operating performance also improved. EBITDA came in at Rs 473 crore, with margins rising to 41.7 percent. This reflects better cost control and improved operating efficiency.

Client Activity Picks Up

Client engagement remained strong during the quarter. Total orders reached 43.1 crore, the highest level in six quarters, growing 13 percent sequentially. The company’s client base increased to 3.74 crore, with a 16.7 percent share in India’s demat accounts.

Growth Beyond Core Business

Apart from broking, Angel One is expanding into other segments. Wealth management assets rose 23 percent sequentially to Rs 10,080 crore. Asset management AUM stood at Rs 360 crore, while mutual fund SIP registrations remained strong at 2.1 million.

Mixed Trend In Credit Business

The credit business saw some pressure, with disbursals falling around 15 percent sequentially to Rs 610 crore. However, other segments like derivatives and commodities continued to support overall growth.

Focus On Technology And Growth

The company said growth was driven by higher client participation and increased use of digital platforms. It is also investing in AI-based technologies to improve customer experience and efficiency. Angel One is moving towards becoming a full digital financial services platform.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Stock market investments involve risks. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making decisions.