Angel One Rolls Out US Stock Investing, Offers Access To Over 10,000 Stocks & ETFs For Indian Investors

Angel One rolls out US stock investing with access to over 10,000 stocks and ETFs. |

Mumbai: Angel One has started rolling out US stock investing on its mobile app, allowing Indian investors to buy shares of global companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) alongside their domestic investments.

The new facility offers access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs, giving investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios beyond Indian markets.

Access To Global Companies

Indian investors can now invest in leading global companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Nvidia through the Angel One app.

Other available companies include Netflix, Spotify and Toyota, offering exposure to sectors such as technology, entertainment, automobiles and artificial intelligence.

Interest in overseas investing has been growing as Indian investors look to participate in global business trends, particularly artificial intelligence, cloud computing and semiconductors.

Fractional Investing Facility

Angel One has introduced fractional investing, allowing users to purchase a portion of an expensive stock instead of buying an entire share.

This makes investing in high-priced US stocks more accessible to retail investors with smaller investment amounts.

The service is currently available to a limited number of users and is expected to reach all users by mid-November.

Charges And Banking Facilities

Investors can transfer funds directly through Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Angel One will not charge fees for account opening, maintenance, deposits or withdrawals.

Brokerage charges have been waived until December 2026. From January 2027, investors will pay brokerage of 0.1 percent per trade, subject to a minimum charge of USD 0.99.

However, regulatory charges, GST and applicable bank foreign exchange rates will continue to apply.

Investment Rules And Protection

Investments will operate under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Eligible US securities will carry Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) protection of up to USD 500,000, subject to applicable conditions.

With this launch, Angel One joins other investment platforms already offering Indian investors access to US financial markets.