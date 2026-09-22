Mumbai Real Estate Update: Angel One Founder Dinesh Thakkar Buys Entire Juhu Residential Tower For ₹711 Crore

Dinesh Thakkar has acquired an entire tower at Embassy Terazza’s ultra-luxury residential project in Juhu | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: Embassy Developments Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dinesh Thakkar, founder, chairman and managing director of Angel One Limited, for the sale of an entire residential tower at its ultra-luxury Embassy Terazza project in Juhu for approximately Rs 711 crore.

The market rate in Juhu ranges from Rs 70,000 per sq ft to Rs 1.3 lakh per sq ft depending on the project site and sea view.

Entire Tower Sold In Juhu

According to the company, the transaction is India’s largest single residential unit deal. The residence comprises an entire ground-plus-seven-storey tower with a RERA carpet area of 63,000 sq ft.

Located on Juhu Tara Road, Embassy Terazza is spread across more than two acres and comprises approximately 50 residences. The project has an estimated gross development value exceeding Rs 3,000 crore and is being developed under a development management model.

The development features one residence per floor across five towers, along with sea and city views, landscaped internal gardens and wellness and lifestyle amenities.

Thakkar Names Residence 'Angelus'

Commenting on the transaction, Jitendra Virwani, Chairman, Embassy Developments Limited, said, “Over the last three decades, Embassy has built a deep understanding of what today’s homebuyers value most. We have brought that same philosophy to Mumbai, and in a relatively short period, it has resonated with some of the country's most discerning buyers. Mr. Dinesh Thakkar's acquisition of an entire tower at Embassy Terazza is a strong endorsement of that vision and the trust the Embassy brand has earned in Mumbai within 18 months of launching in the city.”

Dinesh Thakkar said, “‘Angelus’ is what we have named our new dream home, which is being crafted into reality by the Embassy Group. Embassy Terazza brings together all these aspirations in one project.”

He added, “For a home of this scale, trust in the developer matters as much as the residence itself. I very much look forward to seeing Angelus at Embassy Terazza take shape as a very special home for our family.”

Embassy Expands Mumbai Portfolio

Embassy Terazza is part of Embassy Developments’ expanding residential portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which also includes Embassy Citadel in Worli, Embassy Serenity in Alibaug, Embassy Park in Panvel and Embassy One in Thane.

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In July, property consultant India Sotheby's International Realty and data analytics firm CRE Matrix said sales of luxury homes, each costing Rs 10 crore and above, in Mumbai rose 12 per cent annually to a record Rs 18,512 crore in the first half of this year on better volumes and price rise.

In terms of volumes, the sales increased to 957 units from 761 units.

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