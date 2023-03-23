 Angel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAngel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options

Angel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options

The shares with face value of Rs 10 were allocated by the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Angel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One Limited on Thursday allocated 30,020 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 10 were allocated by the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors.

After the allotment the company's paid-up capital increased to Rs 83,41,97,410 consisting of 8,34,19,741 shares of Rs 10 each.

Angel One on March 22 announced its 4th interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Read Also
Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23
article-image

Angel One shares

The shares of Angel One on Thursday closed at Rs 1,177.10, up by 3.51 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Angel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options

Angel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options

Tech layoffs: Accenture to fire 19,000 in single largest job cut after slashing forecast for...

Tech layoffs: Accenture to fire 19,000 in single largest job cut after slashing forecast for...

RVNL gets Rs 252 cr order for construction of 6 lane National Highway in Gujarat

RVNL gets Rs 252 cr order for construction of 6 lane National Highway in Gujarat

Zoom’s Bug Bounty program helps protect customers

Zoom’s Bug Bounty program helps protect customers

Despite Credit Suisse crash, Swiss National Bank raises interest rate by 50 basis points

Despite Credit Suisse crash, Swiss National Bank raises interest rate by 50 basis points