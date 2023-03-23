Angel One rewards 30,020 shares to employees as stock options | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One Limited on Thursday allocated 30,020 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares with face value of Rs 10 were allocated by the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors.

After the allotment the company's paid-up capital increased to Rs 83,41,97,410 consisting of 8,34,19,741 shares of Rs 10 each.

Angel One on March 22 announced its 4th interim dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Read Also Angel One Limited declares 4th interim dividend for FY23

Angel One shares

The shares of Angel One on Thursday closed at Rs 1,177.10, up by 3.51 per cent.