 Angel One Grants 5,941 RSUs To Four Employees Under The Angel Broking Employee Long-Term Incentive Plan
Angel One Grants 5,941 RSUs To Four Employees Under The Angel Broking Employee Long-Term Incentive Plan

The Exercise period for options would commence from the date of vesting and will expire on completion of 10 years from the date of respective grant or such period as may be decided by the NRC from time to time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
Angel One Grants 5,941 RSU To Four Employees Under The Angel Broking Employee Long-Term Incentive Plan | Image: Angel One (Representative)

Angel One Limited (Formerly known as Angel Broking Limited) on Wednesday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of Angel One Limited has approved grants of 5,941 Restrictive Stock Units (RSUs) convertible into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs 10 each to 4 eligible employees of the Company under the Angel Broking Employee Long Term Incentive Plan 2021 (LTI Plan 2021), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The LTI Plan 2021 has been adopted by the Company in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

The LTI Plan 2021 is administered by the NRC. The grant of Options is based upon the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the LTI Plan 2021. The said Options shall vest over a period of 4 years.

Angel One Limited shares

The shares of Angel One Limited on Wednesday at 3:05 pm IST were at Rs 1,854, up by 0.75 percent.

