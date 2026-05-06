Angel One Expands Retail Market Share Despite Seasonal Dip In Orders

Angel One reported steady growth across its core retail trading business in April 2026, with the client base rising to 37.79 million and the overall average daily turnover touching Rs 52,210 billion. |

Mumbai: Angel One started FY2027 on a firm footing as stronger trading activity and rising retail participation helped the brokerage improve its market positioning across multiple segments. The company’s latest monthly operational update points to sustained engagement from investors despite softer activity compared to March levels.

Client Activity Holds Strong

Angel One’s client base climbed to 37.79 million in April 2026 from 31.48 million a year earlier, marking a 20 percent annual increase. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.46 million during the month, slightly lower than both March 2026 and April 2025. The brokerage processed 135.75 million orders during the month, while average daily orders came in at 6.79 million. Though sequential activity eased after a typically strong March quarter-end, trading participation remained ahead of the FY2026 average, reflecting stable retail engagement.

Turnover Growth Accelerates

The company recorded strong gains in trading turnover across segments. Overall average daily turnover based on notional turnover rose 41.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 52,210 billion, while equity derivatives turnover increased 38.6 percent to Rs 49,917 billion. Commodity turnover emerged as the standout performer, surging 155 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,199 billion. Cash segment turnover also jumped 32.9 percent from a year ago. On the options premium turnover basis, overall turnover more than doubled to Rs 2,459 billion, highlighting rising participation in derivatives trading.

Market Share Improves

Angel One also strengthened its retail market share during April. Overall equity market share based on option premium turnover improved to 20.5 percent from 19.7 percent in March, while derivatives market share rose to 22.3 percent. The brokerage said the cash segment saw a meaningful pickup in trading volumes in line with expectations. Management noted that although the average client funding book declined sequentially to ₹53.13 billion, the moderation reflected broader industry-wide trends rather than a company-specific slowdown.

Focus Remains On Scale

The April update reinforces Angel One’s strategy of scaling its retail trading ecosystem through broader client participation and higher transaction intensity. Rising market share in equity and derivatives segments suggests the brokerage continues to gain traction in India’s competitive retail investing space even amid seasonal fluctuations in trading activity. The company said it will continue issuing monthly business updates going forward.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on Angel One Limited’s exchange filing dated May 6, 2026, and does not include reporting, commentary, or verification from external sources. Investors should refer to the original filing for complete details.