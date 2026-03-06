Angel One Reports ₹55,743 Billion Average Daily Turnover In February 2026 As Client Base Hits 36.93 Million

Angel One reported an average daily turnover of Rupees 55,743 billion in February 2026, while its total client base rose to 36.93 million. |

Mumbai: Angel One’s latest monthly operational update shows the brokerage expanding its client base and strengthening market share, even as trading activity across markets cooled slightly compared with the previous month.

Angel One reported an average daily turnover of Rs 55,743 billion in February 2026 based on notional values, lower than Rs 64,075 billion recorded in January 2026 but significantly higher than Rs 29,591 billion in February 2025. Within this, the F&O segment accounted for Rs 54,130 billion in daily turnover, underscoring the continued dominance of derivatives trading on the platform. The cash segment recorded Rs 78 billion in average daily turnover, while commodity turnover averaged Rs 1,535 billion during the month.

The company’s client base expanded to 36.93 million, up from 36.39 million in January 2026 and 30.58 million in February 2025. This represents 1.5 percent month-on-month growth and 20.8 percent year-on-year growth. Angel One also added 0.57 million new clients during February, compared with 0.74 million in January and 0.49 million in the same month last year, indicating sustained user acquisition momentum despite softer market activity.

Trading activity moderated slightly during the month. The brokerage processed 144.01 million orders in February 2026, down from 146.67 million orders in January, though still significantly higher than 99.27 million orders in February 2025. Average daily orders stood at 6.86 million, compared with 7.33 million in January and 4.96 million a year earlier. Meanwhile, the average client funding book stood at Rs 59.33 billion, slightly lower than Rs 61.18 billion in January, but much higher than Rs 40.53 billion recorded in February 2025.

Despite the moderation in trading activity, Angel One strengthened its presence across segments. The company’s overall retail equity turnover market share rose to 20.8 percent, up from 20.6 percent in January and 20.1 percent in February 2025, marking a lifetime high. The F&O retail market share increased to 22.6 percent, while commodity market share climbed to 57.0 percent, reflecting strong sequential gains in the commodity segment during the month.

Angel One said its February performance highlights continued growth in clients and market share, even as broader market activity remained relatively subdued. The company plans to continue sharing such operational updates with investors every month.

Disclaimer: This article is generated solely from the information contained in the referenced corporate filing and does not include external reporting, independent verification, or additional sources.