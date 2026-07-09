Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 FY27 PAT Jumps 24% To ₹116 Crore, AUM Crosses ₹1 Lakh Crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited reported a 24 percent year-on-year increase in profit after tax to Rs 116 crore for Q1 FY27. |

Mumbai: Anand Rathi Wealth Limited on Thursday announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ending June 2026.

Strong Financial Performance

The company's consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 116 crore, marking a 24 percent year-on-year growth. Total revenue for the period rose by 18 percent to Rs 336 crore.

Assets Under Management Growth

Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by 21 percent year-on-year, reaching Rs 1,06,300 crore. The company achieved the milestone of crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM during the quarter.

Client Base and Inflows

Anand Rathi Wealth added 1,611 new client families over the past twelve months, bringing its total client base to 13,941 families. Net inflows during Q1 FY27 amounted to Rs 2,743 crore.

Operational Expansion

Relationship Managers (RMs) increased by 35 over the last year, reaching 417. The company's UK subsidiary also began operations during the quarter.

Subsidiary Performance

Digital Wealth (DW) AUM grew by 23 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,526 crore. Omni Financial Advisor’s (OFA) subscriber base expanded to 6,890.

Management Commentary

Rakesh Rawal, Chief Executive Officer, and Feroze Azeez, Joint Chief Executive Officer, noted the consistent performance despite volatile equity markets. They said the company is on track to achieve its full-year revenue guidance of Rs 1,415 crore and PAT guidance of Rs 460 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's audited consolidated financial results filed with the stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.