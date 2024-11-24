'An Optical Illusion': India Chastises COP29 $300 Billion Climate Finance Deal, Opposes Adoption

The COP29 Summit, which was held between November 11 and November, drew a lot of attention, all for the wrong reasons. It started with the very venue where the event came to pass. The Azerbaijani capital Baku played the role of the host.

The selection of the venue came under a lot of criticism, as Azerbaijan is regarded by many international communities as autocratic petro-state, which has also been accused of territorial expansionist policies.

As the event drew to a close, the clamour fo discontent and indiganace only grew, as the member nations could not agree upon a tangible solution to the matter at hand.

As the event came to a close the COP29 deal arrived upon a decision to provide a USD 300 billion or Rs 2,533 crore in annual climate funding. This funding would be provided until 2035.

India Oppose Adoption Of Deal

This has drawn sharp reactions from various corners. The Indian representative to the summit submitted a strong response.

Chandini Raina, who represented India in Baku, said, "We are disappointed in the outcome, which clearly brings out the unwillingness of the developed country parties to fulfil their responsibilities."

Furthermore she criticised this deal calling it an optical illusion. Raina added, "I regret to say that this document is nothing more than an optical illusion."

Rejecting the deal, the Indian representative said, "This, in our opinion, will not address the enormity of the challenge we all face. Therefore, we oppose the adoption of this document."

COP's Petro Connection

As mentioned before, the summit had drawn criticism for the selection of the venue had drawn some criticism. Azerbaijan long serving president and address did not make the optics any better. President Ilham Aliyev in his address has crictsicsed the use of the term 'petro state' against his country and said that countries should not be punished for having fossil fuel-related resources. In addition, he also added that fossil fuels, that is oil and gas, which incidentally the country has in abundance, are 'God's Gift'.

The previous United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28 was also hosted in a country that has fossil fuel resources, UAE (Dubai). The next COP meeting or COP30 will be held in Belém, Brazil.

Brazil is another country that has abundance of fossil fuel resources and contributes significantly to the largest economy in Latin America. In addition, Brazil's ruling regime has shown an uneasiness, when it comes to moving away from fossil fuel and towards sustainable means.

Greta Thunberg Comes Down Heavily On COP29

Renowned climate change activist, Greta Thunberg also criticised the COP29 and expressed her disillusionment and indignance on X. Postiing on the platform she said, "As the COP29 climate meeting is reaching its end, it should not come as a surprise that yet another COP is failing. The current draft is a complete disaster. But even if our expectations are close to non-existent, we must never ever find ourselves reacting to these continuous betrayals with anything but rage."

'A Death Sentence'

"The people in power are yet again about to agree to a death sentence to the countless people whose lives have been or will be ruined by the climate crisis. The current text is full of false solutions and empty promises. The money from the Global North countries needed to pay back their climate debt is still nowhere to be seen."

"The host country - Azerbaijan - is a repressive and authoritarian petro-state that has committed ethnic cleansing and genocidal acts towards Armenians. Civil society present at COP29 are being silenced, yet continue fighting and pushing negotiators towards the bare minimum."

'Inequalities To Intensify'

Thunberg further added, "All this while oppression, inequalities, wars and genocides all over the world continue to intensify. Those in power are worsening the destabilisation and destruction of our life supporting ecosystems. We are on track to experience the hottest year ever recorded, with the global greenhouse gases reaching an all time high just last year."

'System Not In Our Favour'

It is clear that our current systems are not working in our favour. The COP processes aren’t just failing us, they are part of a larger system built on injustice and designed to sacrifice current and future generations for the opportunity of a few to keep making unimaginable profits and continue to exploit planet and people.

With every negotiation, with every speech made by a world leader and with every agreement they sign, it becomes clear that it is up to us as a global collective to take the action we so desperately need and show where the leadership truly lies. They are not going to do it for us, as this COP29 yet again proves.