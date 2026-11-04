Amrita Purkayastha Takes Charge As CMO Of OZiva And Liquid I.V. At Unilever, Former TRESemmé Brand Leader To Drive Marketing Strategy

Amrita Purkayastha |

Mumbai: Amrita Purkayastha has taken on the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for OZiva and Liquid I.V. at Unilever, marking a new chapter in her career with the global consumer goods company.

Based in Mumbai, Purkayastha will oversee marketing activities for both wellbeing brands, bringing experience in brand development, consumer engagement, communication and business strategy.

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New Responsibility

In her latest leadership position, Purkayastha will be responsible for shaping the marketing direction of OZiva and Liquid I.V. Her appointment brings together experience across beauty, personal care, entertainment and consumer goods, providing a diverse background for her new responsibilities. The move also marks her transition from managing established beauty brands to overseeing marketing for Unilever's wellbeing portfolio.

Unilever Journey

Before taking on the new position, Purkayastha served as Senior Global Brand Lead for TRESemmé at Unilever between January 2024 and August 2026. During this period, she led brand strategy, communication and innovation initiatives across South Asia. Her responsibilities included strengthening brand positioning and supporting marketing campaigns for the haircare business. Earlier, she worked as Marketing Manager for Lakmé from January 2022 to December 2023. The role provided experience in managing one of India's established beauty brands.

Media Experience

Before joining Unilever, Purkayastha spent approximately three years at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. She served as Associate Director between May 2021 and January 2022. Prior to that, she was Brand Lead for Zee TV from February 2019 to April 2021. Her work at the media company focused on content marketing, channel branding and audience engagement.

Earlier Career

Purkayastha also brings more than six years of professional experience at Godrej Consumer Products Limited. Her career across consumer goods, television and beauty brands has involved marketing strategy and brand management.

Marketing Focus

With her latest appointment, Purkayastha moves into a leadership role covering two brands in the wellbeing segment. Her experience across multiple consumer-facing businesses is expected to support her responsibilities in brand positioning, marketing communication and consumer engagement at OZiva and Liquid I.V.