Amitabh Ojha takes over as Director General (DG), Indian Railway Institute of Electrical Engineering

Amitabh Ojha has taken over as Director General (DG), Indian Railway Institute of Electrical Engineering (IRIEEN), Nasik. He obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Electrical and Software Engg. respectively from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Prayagraj and Ph.D. degree in Information Systems from Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi). He is an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineering (IRSEE) 1984 batch officer. In his career so far spanning 34 years, he has been posted on different zones and during this period he has offered his services on the important position of DRM in Mumbai Div, C.Rly. & Guntakal Div., S.C.Rly. Besides, he has also served as Deputy Railway Adviser, High Commission of India, London, U.K. and as Director, Govt of India, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, New Delhi. Prior to joining as DG/IRIEEN, he was posted as Chief Vigilance Officer at N.E.Rly, Gorakhpur.