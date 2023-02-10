Amid layoff wave, IT firm in Kerala gifts C-Class Mercedes car to its invaluable employee | Image: Webandcrafts

Kochi: In the midst of the layoff season, when hundreds of businesses around the world are dismissing workers via emails and WhatsApp calls, an IT company from Kerala surprised its oldest and most valuable employee with a beautiful sedan.

The oldest and most valuable employee of Koratty Infopark-based Webandcrafts received a premium Mercedes-Benz car on Thursday.

The corporation claimed in a statement that the action is proof of its desire to honouring the toil and devotion of its workers.

The invaluable employee

The award was given to Chief Creative Officer Clint Antony, who joined the company as its first employee in 2012 and has contributed significantly to its expansion and success.

According to the business, the management team carefully chose workers who had over the previous ten years shown exemplary performance and devotion to the business.

Chief Creative Officer Clint Antony with family |

“Our employees are the backbone of our company and we are honoured to have such a dedicated and hardworking team. Clint has been with us since the beginning and has played a vital role in our success. We wanted to show our appreciation for his efforts and loyalty and what better way to do it than by gifting a luxurious Mercedes-Benz C-Class,” founder and CEO Abin Jose Tom was quoted as reported by IANS.

For its clients, Webandcrafts offers a range of services, including specialised mobility solutions, e-commerce development, web and mobile applications, and dynamic digital marketing campaigns.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)