Amid coronavirus, a fresh crisis brews in the Indian milk industry

But the current lockdown conditions have caused a slump in demand. Many people cannot go to shops to get milk. Its availability has got limited to a few outlets. Restaurants are closed, and only carry home services are offered by many restaurants. As a result, the consumption of tea, coffee, curd, buttermilk and lassi (among other milk products) has also declined.

Added to this is the fact that India’s milk production has been rising raster than demand. Demand could have been stoked, but lockdown conditions prevent this.

Consequently, many private milk producer-farmers – who are nor part of any good milk cooperative – complain that the milk they produce is now collected every alternate day, or is being collected at distress prices at times even lower than Rs.14 a litre (good cooperatives offer around Rs.26-28 per litre for cow’s milk and upwards of Rs.30 for buffalo’s milk). The distress they face is tremendous.

It is not surprising, therefore that these farmers are coming out on to roads and pouring their milk there as a mark of protest. They need a bailout.

One answer was to allow the cooperative movement to spread. This is what happened in Maharashtra, for instance, when the Fadnavis government found the sugarcane-linked milk cooperatives not giving farmers the right price for the milk they produce. The government then requested NDDB to set up a cooperative in Nagpur and significantly large milk processing capacity. The most important stage in all processing plants is their ability to convert surplus milk into milk powder (SMP) and then use the same powder when milk supply becomes lean, and reconstitute it into milk again. The rest of the milk is converted into milk products like buttermilk, lassi, curd or cheese.

Unfortunately, political compulsions probably caused Maharashtra to go slow on milk procurement in Vidarbha and Marathawada as the table alongside suggests. Thus, while milk procurement increased till 2018-19, it slumped in 2019-20.