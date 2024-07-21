AMD Leverages AI To Shape Next-Gen Computing Experience; Eyes Emerging Markets

Chip maker AMD is looking to position itself as a key player in AI-enhanced personal computers (AIPCs) through strategic innovations on the hardware side to cater to powerful new-age applications, a top company official said.

It is taking a holistic approach by integrating technology across CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs, creating a strong ecosystem that supports the development of powerful AI applications.

This broad approach allows AMD to serve various markets, from high-performance gaming systems to lightweight laptops, all enhanced with AI capabilities, said John Anguiano, Senior Director, Product Marketing at AMD.

The California-based company has unveiled its latest lineup of Ryzen Series of mobile and desktop processors, strengthening its play in computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology at its Tech Day event here.

Meeting Future Demands

AMD, which competes with heavyweights like Intel, Apple, and Qualcomm, is trying to establish itself as a key player in the growing field of AI-enhanced personal computers (AIPCs) for laptops and desktops.

"The promise of AI generally, and across AMD, holistically, is bigger than just a technology story. It is about improving how we live and work, making us more productive and helping everyone focus on their strengths," said Anguiano.

By optimising these processors for AI, AMD is not only enhancing performance but also ensuring that its devices can handle future technological demands, he added.

When asked about the impact of AI PC, he replied that it will help in productivity improvements by helping people and emerging economies, such as India, which are "trying to magnify strength".

This focus is crucial for places like India, where fast adoption of new technologies can significantly boost economic growth and improve quality of life, Anguiano noted.

The core of AMD's approach is its integration of Neural Processing Units (NPUs) into processors, specifically designed to handle AI tasks more efficiently. This move is changing how computers perform and handle complex operations, he said.

Integrating NPU Into Processors

AMD expects the enterprise business would lead the adoption of AI PCs, using the technology to enhance productivity and creativity.

This move by enterprises is likely to influence the broader consumer market, setting new standards for what users expect from their personal computing devices.

"The move from business to personal use is expected to follow patterns we have seen with other technologies, where innovations in the workplace eventually become part of our everyday lives," according to Anguiano.

Anguiano stressed that AMD's efforts are aimed at integrating AI seamlessly into everyday activities to enhance both productivity and personal enjoyment.

Enhancing AI Capabilities

While discussing AMD's approach to competition, Anguiano said the company's focus is not solely on outperforming others in terms of specifications.

"It's not just about leading on the performance charts. We aim to enhance the actual user experience across various platforms," he stated.

"Our goal is to usher in a future where AI enhances every aspect of our digital interactions, making technology more intuitive and responsive to our needs," he said.