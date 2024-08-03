Ambuja Cements To Invest ₹1,600 Crore In Bihar’s Warisaliganj; Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Commends The Investment

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, at a foundation stone-laying ceremony hosted by the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) |

Ambuja Cement Limited, a part of Adani Group, on Saturday (August 3) through an exchange filing announced its first venture in the state of Bihar's infrastructure. This is also one of the largest investment by the cement player in the states.

The company will be establishing a new grinding unit in Warisaliganj by investing nearly Rs 1,600 crore, a standalone facility with an overall capacity of 6 MTPA.

Furthermore, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) has allotted 67.90 acres of land for the Warisaliganj unit.

The foundation stone of the plant was laid by Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. At the cermony, he said, "This investment by the Adani Group is a testament to Bihar’s growth potential and our commitment to fostering sustainable development for the people of Bihar.”

The Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit

Located in Mosama village, Tehsil Warisaliganj, District Nawada, this will be the largest investment by a cement industry player in Bihar's history, that is, Rs 1600 crore investment.

The standalone facility will have a total capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and will be rolled out in three phases.

The initial phase, that is, Phase 1, will have a capacity of 2.4 MTPA, with an investment target of Rs 1,100 crore and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The new plant location also facilitate a well-connectivity such as Warisaliganj railway station is just 1 km away, and State Highway 83 is only 500 meters from the site.

Bihar’s Economy: Jobs and Revenue creation by the project

The project is anticipated to boost the state's economy. For instance, in terms of revenue contribution, the project is expected to generate approximately Rs 250 crore annually to the state's fiscal revenue.

Moreover, in terms of job creation, the plant is expected to create 250 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs, aimed at a substantial boost to local employements.