Vande Metro Inaugural Trial Run Kicks Off: Detailed Schedule And Key Stops From Villivakkam To Katpadi; Check More Details Here

Vande Metro Inaugural Trial Run Kicks Off

The Vande Metro began its inaugural trial run from Villivakkam to Katpadi, marking a significant milestone for Indian Railways on August 3, 2024. In the lastest development, signaling the dawn of a new era in metro travel across the nation, the 12-car rake Vande Metro departed from Villivakkam (ICF sidings) towards Katpadi.

First Vande Metro out on Tracks for Trials 🔥

Vande Metro departing from Villivakkam (ICF sidings) towards Katpadi for its scheduled trial run,

Reel Ministers are doing what what Rail ministers couldn't do in 60yrs #IndianRailways @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/K3AN93XuHd — Trains of India (@trainwalebhaiya) August 3, 2024

Schedule and Stops: A Detailed Look

The trial run at the key stops and timings are as follows

Villivakkam (VLK): Departure at 08:15 AM

Chennai Beach (formerly known as Madras Beach) (MSB): Arrival at 09:00 AM, Departure at 09:30 AM

Villivakkam (VLK): Arrival at 10:10 AM, Departure at 10:15 AM (Officers Entraining)

Arakkonam Junction (AJJ): Arrival at 11:05 AM

Katpadi (KPD): Arrival at 11:55 AM, Departure at 12:15 PM (2nd Stop for Officers De-Boarding)

Villivakkam (VLK): Return

Madras Beach (MSB): Arrival at 2:00 PM

Schedule and Stops

UPDATE: Vande Metro arrived at Villivakkam from Chennai Beach and departed towards Katpadi Jn. at 10:10 Hrs continuing its trial run. It expected to return to Chennai by 14:00 Hrs.@GMSRailway @AshwiniVaishnaw @TamilNaduInfra @UpdatesChennai #VandeMetro #IndianRailways https://t.co/UZjEa5zPPy pic.twitter.com/vzwd8LE9U0 — Pranav sriKrishna (@pranavsk27) August 3, 2024

As per recent developments, the Vande Metro, a beacon of innovation and efficiency, commenced its inaugural trial run from Villivakkam station, pulling out of the ICF yard.

The Vande Metro trial run has successfully begun. The train pulled out of the ICF yard and started its journey towards Chennai Beach from Villivakkam station at 8:23 AM today.@UpdatesChennai @TamilNaduInfra @AshwiniVaishnaw#vandemetro #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/tLJMu3fzre — Pranav sriKrishna (@pranavsk27) August 3, 2024

The Vande Metro which was by a couple of months back unveiled by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is a new type of fully air-conditioned train. It can travel at speeds of up to 130 km/h and is designed for short-distance intercity trips.

In terms of its features, the Vande Metro features doors, improved toilets, and infotainment systems.

With double leaf doors for easier boarding and de-boarding, it is ideal for covering distances of 200-250 km from major cities like Chennai and Mumbai.