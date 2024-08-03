Vande Metro Inaugural Trial Run Kicks Off: Detailed Schedule And Key Stops From Villivakkam To Katpadi; Check More Details Here

The Vande Metro began its inaugural trial run from Villivakkam to Katpadi, marking a significant milestone for Indian Railways on August 3, 2024. In the lastest development, signaling the dawn of a new era in metro travel across the nation, the 12-car rake Vande Metro departed from Villivakkam (ICF sidings) towards Katpadi.
Schedule and Stops: A Detailed Look
The trial run at the key stops and timings are as follows
Villivakkam (VLK): Departure at 08:15 AM
Chennai Beach (formerly known as Madras Beach) (MSB): Arrival at 09:00 AM, Departure at 09:30 AM
Villivakkam (VLK): Arrival at 10:10 AM, Departure at 10:15 AM (Officers Entraining)
Arakkonam Junction (AJJ): Arrival at 11:05 AM
Katpadi (KPD): Arrival at 11:55 AM, Departure at 12:15 PM (2nd Stop for Officers De-Boarding)
Villivakkam (VLK): Return
Madras Beach (MSB): Arrival at 2:00 PM
As per recent developments, the Vande Metro, a beacon of innovation and efficiency, commenced its inaugural trial run from Villivakkam station, pulling out of the ICF yard.
The Vande Metro which was by a couple of months back unveiled by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), is a new type of fully air-conditioned train. It can travel at speeds of up to 130 km/h and is designed for short-distance intercity trips.
In terms of its features, the Vande Metro features doors, improved toilets, and infotainment systems.
With double leaf doors for easier boarding and de-boarding, it is ideal for covering distances of 200-250 km from major cities like Chennai and Mumbai.