Amazon to employ military veterans

New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India said it has launched a Military Veterans Employment programme in the country that will create employment opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across the company's fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery centres in India.

"Amazon India is partnering with the office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for military families across the country," a statement said.

Over the years, Amazon India has hired military veterans into various roles across the company – in transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management and security operations to name a few, Amazon Vice President - Asia Operations Akhil Saxena said. Globally, Amazon has over 17,500 military veterans and spouses actively engaged in the programme.