Amazon Pay India partners with investment platform Kuvera

Investment platform Kuvera.in has announced its partnership with Amazon Pay India. Kuvera will provide services, products and technology know-how to Amazon Pay’s users to facilitate investments into Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, and more over time.

At 600 million users and growing, India is the second largest internet market globally. However only 30 - 40 million users have access to quality investment products.

Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Kuvera.in said, “Through this arrangement with Amazon Pay India, we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India.”

Vikas Bansal, Director Amazon Pay India said, “At Amazon Pay, our vision is to simplify lives and fulfil aspirations by solving payment and financial needs of every Indian. For our most engaged customers, growing their wealth and investments is a large need, here is where, we think Kuvera can help our customers with their unique offering.”

Alokik Advani, Managing Partner, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, an early investor into Kuvera said, “We believe that through this association between Amazon Pay and Kuvera, Kuvera can bring best in-class saving and investing products to a much wider base of users across the country.”

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:22 AM IST