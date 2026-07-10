Amazon Leases 4.17 Lakh Sq Ft Warehouse In Bhiwandi For ₹1.26 Crore Monthly Rent | File

Mumbai: Amazon Seller Services Private Limited has leased a large warehousing facility in Bhiwandi, one of the country's largest logistics hubs, at a monthly rent of Rs 1.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Warehouse located in Dohale and Bokhari villages of Bhiwandi

The leased property is Warehouse at Village Dohale and Village Bokhari in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The warehouse has a chargeable area of 4,17,248 square feet.

The property has been leased from Ecobox Industrials Asset V Private Limited for a tenure of nine years. The lease agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, while the lease commenced on June 11, 2026. The rent will become effective from October 11, 2026.

Amazon to pay ₹1.26 crore monthly rent with security deposit of ₹3.79 crore

Under the agreement, Amazon will pay a monthly rent of approximately ₹1.26 crore, translating to ₹30.34 per sq ft per month. The company has also deposited a security amount of Rs 3.79 crore with the lessor.

In addition to the base rent, the lease provides for common area maintenance (CAM) charges of Rs 2 per sq ft per month. The agreement also includes an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent throughout the lease tenure.

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Bhiwandi continues to attract logistics and warehousing investments

Bhiwandi has emerged as one of India's most sought-after warehousing and logistics destinations due to its strategic location near Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, as well as its connectivity to the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. The region has witnessed sustained demand from e-commerce companies, third-party logistics providers and manufacturing firms seeking large-format warehousing space.

The latest transaction underscores the continued expansion of the e-commerce sector's logistics network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with developers and occupiers increasingly focusing on Grade A warehousing assets to support faster deliveries and growing consumer demand.

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