Maharashtra Steps Up Monsoon Disaster Response As Multiple Agencies Tackle Rain Emergencies | AI

The Maharashtra government has stepped up its monsoon disaster response, deploying multiple agencies in coordinated rescue and relief operations as heavy rainfall continues to affect several parts of the state. Authorities said the administration is on "action mode" to minimise the impact of floods, landslides and other rain-related emergencies.

Nine rescued from Moshi building accident, efforts continue for others

In Pune's Moshi, rescue teams successfully evacuated nine people trapped inside a building following an accident, while five others on the upper floors managed to escape safely. According to the State Disaster Management Department, 23 people were inside the building when the incident occurred, and efforts are continuing to rescue those still trapped. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited the site late Thursday night to review the ongoing rescue operation.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the statewide rain situation at the State Emergency Operations Centre, where Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Vinita Ved Singhal briefed him on the measures being undertaken. The government said district administrations, police, fire services, health authorities, and the National and State Disaster Response Forces are working in close coordination to ensure public safety.

Administration focuses on evacuations, emergency control rooms and rescue teams

The administration has prioritised evacuation of vulnerable residents, round-the-clock operation of emergency control rooms, and rapid deployment of rescue teams. Citizens have also been urged to remain alert, avoid rumours, and follow official advisories.

Highlighting the severity of the ongoing monsoon, the government said Mumbai recorded 882 mm of rainfall at Colaba and 988 mm at Santacruz within six days—around 42 per cent of the city's annual average rainfall. The period also witnessed wind speeds of 50–75 kmph and high tides exceeding four metres, making rescue operations particularly challenging.

Ministers review flood situation in Pune, Palghar, Raigad and other districts

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar reviewed the flood situation at the Pune District Control Room and directed officials to implement immediate relief measures. Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan also toured flood-hit areas of Palghar district, including Jawhar and Manor, to assess rescue and relief operations.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare separately reviewed the flood situation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and other affected districts at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Mumbai.

In Thane district, prompt intervention by the administration prevented damage after water from a nearby hill threatened houses in Bhaskar Nagar, Kalwa East. Officials confirmed that the situation has been brought under control with no loss of life or property.

Meanwhile, to ensure public safety during the monsoon tourism season, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, have been imposed at major tourist destinations in Pune district's Maval taluka until August 31, 2026.

The government said that while the intensity of natural disasters cannot always be reduced, the strengthened disaster management system has significantly improved the speed and effectiveness of rescue operations across Maharashtra.

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