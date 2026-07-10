Maharashtra Signs MoU For Mumbai Water Metro Vessels, ₹150 Cr Electric Boat Plant In Sindhudurg |

Maharashtra has taken a significant step towards modernising its maritime transport with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Maharashtra Maritime Board and Zoya Marine Services Pvt. Ltd. The agreement covers the supply of modern vessels for the Mumbai Water Metro project and the establishment of an electric boat manufacturing facility in Sindhudurg.

MoU signed in presence of Ports Minister Nitesh Rane at Mantralaya

The MoU was signed in the presence of Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane at Mantralaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Rane said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is focusing on attracting major investments in the maritime sector. He said the project will strengthen Maharashtra's maritime economy by providing advanced Water Metro vessels and setting up an electric boat manufacturing industry, while creating employment opportunities for local youth and promoting modern shipbuilding.

Electric vessels to be supplied for Mumbai Water Metro project

Under the agreement, environmentally friendly and technologically advanced vessels will be supplied for the Mumbai Water Metro project. In addition, a state-of-the-art electric boat manufacturing facility will be established at Talawane in Sawantwadi taluka of Sindhudurg district. The project will be developed over nearly 22 acres with an investment of around ₹150 crore.

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The initiative is expected to promote green marine transport, encourage the adoption of advanced shipbuilding technologies, and strengthen Maharashtra's maritime infrastructure. Discussions during the meeting also focused on project implementation, investment, technical collaboration, skill development, employment generation, and future growth of the maritime industry.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Transport and Ports) Sanjay Sethi, senior officials of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Zoya Marine Services directors John Fernandes and Suraj Devadhiya, along with Ambar Ayande and Dr. Nilesh Banawalikar.

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