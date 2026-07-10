Central Railway Introduces KAVACH Safety System On Solapur-Wadi Route To Prevent Collisions |

Mumbai: In a major step towards improving railway safety, Central Railway has commissioned the Standard KAVACH system for the first time in its Solapur Division. The indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system is now operational on the 149.476-km Solapur–Wadi section, helping prevent train collisions and improving operational safety through real-time communication between locomotives and railway infrastructure.

KAVACH enables automatic collision prevention and emergency alerts

The Standard KAVACH system, developed under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, is designed to prevent head-on and rear-end collisions by automatically monitoring train movements. It also enables automatic SOS alerts if a train makes an unusual stop within a block section, while loco pilots can manually trigger SOS messages during emergencies. Unlike signalling-based versions, the Standard KAVACH relies on continuous communication between KAVACH-equipped locomotives and trackside infrastructure using RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology for accurate train positioning.

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As part of the project, the Signal and Telecommunication Department of Solapur Division installed and programmed 1,234 RFID tags across the Solapur–Wadi route. The system underwent extensive field trials and validation as per Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) standards, including tests for head-on and rear-end collision prevention and SOS generation under different operating conditions before being cleared for commissioning.

Railway officials said the project marks a significant milestone in the division's modernisation drive and will improve the safety and reliability of both passenger and freight operations. The commissioning also supports Indian Railways' broader push to expand indigenous safety technologies and build a smarter, safer railway network across the country.

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