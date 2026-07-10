Khopoli Police, Help Foundation Rescue Youth Stranded At KP Waterfall During Solo Trek |

Navi Mumbai: An 18-year-old youth who ventured alone to the dangerous upper reaches of the KP Waterfall in Khopoli to capture selfies and videos was rescued after an hours-long operation by the Help Foundation and Khopoli Police on Wednesday evening. The rescue comes amid repeated warnings from authorities asking people to avoid trekking and visiting waterfalls during the ongoing spell of heavy rain across Maharashtra.

Kurla youth reached Khopoli alone and climbed towards waterfall source

The youth, identified as Mohammed Zuher Shaikh, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai, left home without informing his family and reached Khopoli by local train on July 8. Using a mobile location, he first visited Zenith Waterfall before deciding to climb further towards the source of the more dangerous KP Waterfall.

Despite continuous rainfall, slippery terrain, steep cliffs and fast-flowing streams, the teenager trekked for nearly three hours to reach the top. After taking selfies, shooting videos and spending some time at the spot, he began his descent.

However, around 4.30 pm, he slipped on the rain-soaked rocks and fell, injuring his left arm and sustaining multiple bruises that left him unable to continue. Stranded on the hillside with no one nearby, he dialled the 112 emergency helpline after realising he could neither walk nor find his way back safely.

Emergency call triggers rescue operation by police and volunteers

The emergency call alerted Khopoli Police Inspector Sachin Hire, Police Constable Dhanaji Rupnavar and the beat marshal, who immediately contacted the Help Foundation rescue team.

A trained team of rescuers reached the area with ropes and rescue equipment around 5 pm. The operation proved extremely challenging as heavy rain, dense fog, poor mobile connectivity, overflowing streams and slippery rock faces made it difficult to locate the injured trekker before nightfall.

Youth traced through phone contact and rescued safely

After maintaining contact with the youth over the phone and tracing the landmarks he described, rescuers finally located him several hours later. He was provided water, food and first aid before being carefully escorted down the hazardous trail through the rain.

The youth was later brought to Khopoli Police Station, where police informed his family and counselled him about the dangers of undertaking solo treks during the monsoon.

Police Inspector Sachin Hire said that had the youth lost mobile connectivity or slipped into a deeper gorge, locating him would have been extremely difficult. "People must avoid such reckless adventures during the monsoon. One wrong decision can cost a life," he said.

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Help Foundation highlights risks of waterfall treks for social media content

Saurabh Gharat of Help Foundation, who led the rescue operation, said the mission was challenging because of the weather and difficult terrain. "The youth was fortunate that his phone had enough battery and network to contact emergency services. During monsoon rescues, every minute matters. We appeal to people not to enter dangerous waterfalls or attempt solo treks for selfies or social media content, as they not only risk their own lives but also endanger rescuers who have to reach them in hazardous conditions," he said.

The rescue operation was carried out by Help Foundation volunteers Mahesh Bhosale, Amol Kadam, Nilesh Kudale, Gaurav Shinde, Bhakti Sathelkar, Raghuveer Khare, Sanket Patil, Sahil Gharat and Atharva Rasam under the guidance of Saurabh Gharat.

Authorities have once again urged citizens to avoid visiting waterfalls, forests and trekking routes during periods of heavy rainfall, stressing that no photograph or social media post is worth risking human lives.

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