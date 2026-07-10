PMC Demolishes Illegal Kalamboli Goat Farm Allegedly Used For Drug Trafficking Network |

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), in coordination with the Navi Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), on Thursday demolished an illegal goat farm in Kalamboli that police allege was being used as a front for drug trafficking by notorious drug peddler Mohammed Wasim Shamshulhaq Chaudhary alias Wasim "Lungiwala". The demolition, carried out under heavy police security, is being seen as a major crackdown on infrastructure allegedly linked to the city's drug trade.

ANC raid led to arrest of alleged drug peddler and associate in March

The action follows an ANC raid conducted in March this year at the Kadri Goat Farm in Sector 13E, Kalamboli, during which police arrested Wasim Lungiwala (50) and his associate Imran Mohammed Patel (32). The duo was allegedly found in possession of 13 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth approximately Rs 5.39 lakh.

During the investigation, the ANC found that the goat farm had been constructed without the requisite civic permissions. Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade subsequently wrote to the Panvel Municipal Corporation and personally pursued the matter with civic authorities, seeking demolition of the unauthorized structure. Acting on the request, the civic body razed the premises on Thursday while police maintained a tight security cover to prevent any law-and-order issues.

Accused has criminal record with multiple cases registered in Mumbai

Police said Wasim, a resident of Mumbai, has a long criminal record, with 14 cases, including theft, housebreaking and assault, registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai. He is currently lodged in Taloja Central Prison under judicial custody in the narcotics case.

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The demolition forms part of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe's "Drug-Free Navi Mumbai" campaign, under which police have adopted a strategy of not only arresting drug offenders but also dismantling properties allegedly used to facilitate narcotics-related activities.

"We are targeting the entire ecosystem that supports the drug trade. Along with arresting traffickers, we are ensuring that illegal structures used for such activities are removed. This action sends a strong message that criminal infrastructure will not be allowed to survive in Navi Mumbai," Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade of the Anti-Narcotics Cell said.

He added that similar action against illegal properties linked to criminal activities would continue as part of the police's sustained drive to curb the narcotics menace and make Navi Mumbai drug-free.

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