Sion Hospital Blood Bank Faces Shortage As Donations Drop, Thalassemia Patients At Risk | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai's civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital is grappling with an acute blood shortage, with collections at its blood bank witnessing a sharp decline over the past two years, raising concerns over the uninterrupted treatment of thousands of thalassemia patients who depend on regular blood transfusions.

Blood bank collects 6,817 units in first six months of 2026

According to hospital data, the blood bank collected only 6,817 units of blood and organised 67 donation camps between January and June 2026. The hospital has reported a 23 per cent decline in blood collection compared to previous years, even as the demand for blood among thalassemia patients continues to rise.

The blood bank had collected 18,080 units of blood through 164 camps in 2024, while 16,345 blood bags were transfused to thalassemia patients during the year. In 2025, collections dropped to 13,872 units through 158 camps, whereas 15,052 blood bags were required for thalassemia patients alone.

Further decline in 2026 sparks concerns over emergency requirements

The trend has worsened further in 2026, with collections till June standing at less than half of the previous year's annual collection, triggering fears that the available stock may not be sufficient even for thalassemia patients, let alone accident victims and other emergency cases requiring blood transfusions.

Data from previous years also indicates mounting pressure on the blood bank. In 2023, the hospital collected 14,431 units through 153 camps and supplied 14,268 blood bags to thalassemia patients. In 2022, it collected 15,871 units through 146 camps, while 12,638 bags were used for thalassemia treatment.

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Family forced to buy blood amid shortage during cancer treatment

Ashfaq K., whose daughter Arfa Attar has been undergoing treatment for blood cancer and has been admitted to Sion Hospital for the past six months, said that blood was required several times during her treatment. However, due to non-availability at the hospital blood bank, the family had to purchase blood from outside. He said that despite their poor financial condition, they had no other option.

Hospital officials and blood bank authorities have expressed concern that many of their regular blood donation camps are increasingly being conducted by private blood banks, affecting collections at Sion Hospital. The decline in voluntary blood donation camps has significantly impacted the hospital's ability to maintain adequate blood stocks.

Sion Hospital is one of Maharashtra's largest centres for the treatment of thalassemia and caters to a substantial number of patients requiring lifelong and periodic blood transfusions. However, the hospital administration is now expected to intensify efforts to organise more donation drives and appeal to voluntary donors and organisations to support the civic hospital's blood bank amid the growing crisis.

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