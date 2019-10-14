Amazon India's Great Indian Festival Celebrations Special sale: Top five deals on smartphones you need to check out

Amazon India is now hosting the second leg of the 'Great Indian Festival' sale. Amazon is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebrations Special on its platform between October 13 and October 17. The ongoing festive sale will begin at 12AM on October 13 and it will go on till 11:59PM on October 17.

During this sale, the company is offering heavy discounts on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products. Besides that, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 10 per cent on transactions made using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Customers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750 on purchases made between Rs 3,000 and Rs 50,000. In addition to that it will offer an extra cash back of Rs 1,750 on a total purchase of Rs 50,000 and above on all orders.

Here are a quick look at the best smartphone and other gadget deals during the Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival Celebrations Special' sale:

Apple iPhone XR: During the sale, Amazon is offering Apple iPhone XR 64 GB storage variant at Rs 42,999. This is against the retailing price of Rs 49,999 for the iPhone XR.

OnePlus 7 Pro: The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. During the upcoming sale season, the phone will be available for Rs 44,999. The higher 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for Rs 48,999.

OnePlus 7: The OnePlus 7 on the other hand, is down to Rs 34,999, from Rs 37,999, for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy M30: If you are looking to buy a new budget smartphone the Samsung Galaxy M30 is one smartphone you should consider. The phone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,990. During the sale it will be available for Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 7: During the sale, Amazon is offering Xiaomi Redmi 7's 2 GB RAM variant is also down to Rs 6,999 from Rs 9,999 during the Great Indian Festival. You can also get up to Rs 6,200 off on exchange.