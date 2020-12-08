Amazon India to host 'Small Business Day' sale event: Check date, time, offers here

This is the second time the event is being held this year and will see products across categories including work from home essentials; wall décor and hangings such as Lippan art work from Bhuj and Dokhra craft from Chattisgarh; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; and sports essentials, being made available.

Date and Time:

Amazon India's Small Business Day (SBD) 2020, will start from midnight on December 12, 2020 until 11:59 pm on the same day, will be a specially curated online event offering customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops, Amazon said in a statement.

Offers:

On Small Business Day, products across categories including work from home essentials; safety and hygiene supplies; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; sports essentials; Christmas special products will be available on the marketplace, among many more.

To encourage customers to shop and support small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, Amazon will offer a cashback offer of 10 per cent on digital payments for customers. Additionally, Amazon has tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Amazon Business customers can avail an exclusive business customer-only cashback of 10 per cent and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and business exclusive deals on a wide range products across printers, laptops, printers, appliances and other supplies, the statement said.

"The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India and especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our over 7 lakh sellers to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events," Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said.

On Small Business Day that was held on June 27, 2020 - on the occasion of the UN MSME Day - close to 45,000 sellers received an order and over 2,600 sellers witnessed their highest sales ever during the event.

In addition to Small Business Day, Amazon India also announced that it will celebrate All India Handicrafts Week 2020 starting December 8 to December 14. The event is curated to increase awareness about indigenously produced handicrafts from different parts of the country.

(Inputs from PTI and IANS)