Amazon India partners with HP Gas to book, make payments for LPG cylinders: Here's how to book LPG via Amazon Pay

Amazon India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. With this, now Amazon customers in India can be able to book and pay for their HP Gas cylinder refill.

Amazon customers can go to the Amazon Pay tab on the Amazon website/app to book the cylinder and pay using any digital mode such as UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Net-banking. Amazon India is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 50 if users make payment through Amazon Pay.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Most of the customers prefer to pay via cash for their LPG cylinder. Our partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will simplify the booking and payment experience for cooking gas and benefit millions of consumers,” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, said in a statement.