Amazon India partners with HP Gas to book, make payments for LPG cylinders: Here's how to book LPG via Amazon Pay

Amazon India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. With this, now Amazon customers in India can be able to book and pay for their HP Gas cylinder refill.
Amazon customers can go to the Amazon Pay tab on the Amazon website/app to book the cylinder and pay using any digital mode such as UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Net-banking. Amazon India is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 50 if users make payment through Amazon Pay.
“As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Most of the customers prefer to pay via cash for their LPG cylinder. Our partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will simplify the booking and payment experience for cooking gas and benefit millions of consumers,” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, said in a statement.
Users can also book and pay for their HP Gas cylinders by asking Alexa. They can say: “Alexa, book my HP Gas cylinder” to their Alexa enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick or any third-party speaker with Alexa Built-in. Alexa would retrieve the amount against the registered HP Gas mobile number/LPG ID linked to the Amazon account for existing Amazon Pay users and ask for customer confirmation before processing the payment.
Here's how you can book a HP gas cylinder via Amazon Pay:
Step 1: Visit Amazon Pay's official website: https://www.amazon.in/amazonpay/home
Step 2: Click on the ‘LPG’ category under the Amazon Pay tab or “Pay Bills” tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your HP GAS registered mobile number or 17 - digit LPG ID to get the refill charges against the Booking ID.
Step 4: Once the booking has been made, users will get confirmation on SMS along with the details of the distributors.
Step 5: Once you have saved the details, you would not have to enter it every time you make payment.