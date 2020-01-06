Amazon India rides on Future Group to face Reliance's JioMart

New Delhi: Alarmed at the Reliance Industries Ltd's ecommerce push in 2020 with online retail arm JioMart that will deliver groceries and other household essentials, Amazon India and the Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd (FRL), part of the Future Group, on Monday announced long-term agreements to expand the reach of Future Retail stores and consumer brands through the Amazon India marketplace.

Amazon India will become the authorized online sales channel for Future Retail stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant stores on the Amazon India marketplace, and its programmes, the companies said.

The agreements focus on key categories like grocery and general merchandise and fashion and footwear.

Future Retail currently attracts over 35 crore footfalls across its retail network like Big Bazaar and Foodhall.

"Amazon and Future Retail share common values of serving customers everywhere in the best possible manner," said Kishore Biyani, Chairman and MD, Future Retail Limited.

The grocery segment is a big growth area in 2020. Announced last week, JioMart will list over 50,000 products and will offer no questions asked return policy.