Amazon Expands 30-Minute Delivery In UK, Plans Entry Into 100 Indian Cities With 1,000 Micro-Fulfilment Centres

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Mumbai: Amazon has announced plans to expand its 30-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to Manchester and Birmingham in the UK. The move comes as competition in the quick-commerce sector continues to grow, with consumers increasingly expecting groceries and daily essentials to arrive within minutes.

The announcement was made during Amazon’s Delivering the Future event held in London on Thursday.

Service Already Running in London

Amazon Now is already available in selected parts of London. The service offers thousands of grocery products and household essentials that can be delivered in 30 minutes or less.

The company is targeting customers who want faster access to everyday products without visiting stores. The expansion will place Amazon in direct competition with several rapid-delivery companies operating across major UK cities.

Focus on Faster Local Deliveries

To support the service, Amazon has invested in a network of micro-fulfilment centres. These smaller facilities are located close to residential areas and urban neighbourhoods.

Unlike large warehouses situated on city outskirts, micro-fulfilment centres help delivery partners travel shorter distances. This allows Amazon to complete orders much faster and keep delivery times under 30 minutes.

The company believes this model will become increasingly important as customer expectations for speed continue to rise.

Global Expansion Strategy Underway

Amazon’s quick-commerce plans extend beyond the UK. In the United States, Amazon Now has already expanded to cities such as Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Philadelphia and Seattle.

The company is also working on adding more cities as demand for rapid deliveries continues to increase.

India Emerges as Key Growth Market

India remains one of Amazon’s most important markets for quick commerce. The company recently announced plans to expand Amazon Now to 100 Indian cities.

The expansion will be supported by more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across the country.

Amazon faces strong competition from major players including Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, which have rapidly expanded their delivery networks. With demand for instant delivery growing quickly, Amazon is betting heavily on speed and convenience to strengthen its position in the market.