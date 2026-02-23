Amazon Inaugurates Second-Largest Asia Office In Bengaluru; Plans $35 Billion India Investment

Amazon has inaugurated its second largest office in Asia in Bengaluru, in a move that underscores the city's growing stature as a global technology and business hub. The sprawling new campus, located at Vinayak Nagar near Yelahanka, spans 1.1 million square feet across 12 storeys and will support over 7,000 employees working across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services in India.

The inauguration was attended by Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure, M B Patil, who described the development as a milestone in the state's two-decade partnership with the American tech giant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The new facility, internally designated BLR 37, is Amazon's 10th corporate office in Karnataka - a figure that speaks to the state's central role in the company's India operations. Posting on X, Minister Patil welcomed the development warmly, calling it a reflection of Karnataka's enduring appeal to global investors.

"This marks Amazon's 10th corporate office in Karnataka and reflects our strong two-decade partnership," Patil wrote, adding an open invitation to Amazon and other global companies to invest further, manufacture in Karnataka, and export to the world.

$35 Billion Investment On The Horizon

The inauguration comes alongside a striking announcement of intent from Amazon. The company plans to invest $35 billion in India over the next four years. The investment is expected to support 15 million small businesses across the country and create lakhs of jobs, with Karnataka poised to capture a significant share of those benefits.

The scale of the commitment signals that India is not a peripheral market for Amazon, but a core pillar of its global growth strategy.

Minister Patil used the occasion to highlight why Karnataka continues to attract the world's biggest companies. The state boasts the highest per capita income in India at over Rs. 3.80 lakh, contributes Rs. 1.6 lakh crore annually to the national exchequer, and is home to 35 percent of India's Global Capability Centres. Bengaluru itself was ranked 21st globally in the Global Innovation Index.

The state's logistics infrastructure is also rapidly maturing, with 233 cold storages, robust warehousing capacity, freight rail corridors, multimodal parks, dry ports, and truck terminals all either operational or in development.