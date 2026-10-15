Alok Industries Q2 FY27 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 208.42 Crore Despite 15% Revenue Growth

Alok Industries Limited | Alok Industries Limited-LOGO

Mumbai: Alok Industries Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 208.42 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), widening from Rs 162.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 14.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,077.76 crore, according to the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The textile company's total income increased to Rs 1,083.51 crore from Rs 994.77 crore in Q2 FY26. Total expenses rose to Rs 1,255.31 crore from Rs 1,162.17 crore.

The loss before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 172.03 crore, compared with Rs 167.63 crore a year earlier.

Basic and diluted loss per share stood at Rs 0.42, against Rs 0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue increased 8.5 per cent from Rs 993.11 crore in Q1 FY27.

However, the consolidated net loss widened from Rs 138.25 crore in the preceding quarter to Rs 208.42 crore. Total expenses increased from Rs 1,153.45 crore to Rs 1,255.31 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue grew 10.5 per cent to Rs 2,070.87 crore from Rs 1,873.58 crore in H1 FY26.

The half-year net loss widened to Rs 346.67 crore from Rs 333.94 crore. Total income stood at Rs 2,081.75 crore, while total expenses reached Rs 2,408.76 crore.

Exceptional Items And Auditor Disclosure

The company recorded a net exceptional loss of Rs 35.73 crore during the quarter, reflecting a Rs 62.19 crore loss on the sale of its stake in Mileta a.s., partly offset by an insurance-related gain of Rs 26.46 crore.

The company reported accumulated consolidated losses of Rs 25,340.03 crore as of September 30, 2026.

Auditors issued an unmodified review conclusion while drawing attention to the company's accounting treatment of debt assigned under its approved resolution plan. The company said its financial statements were prepared on a going-concern basis.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.