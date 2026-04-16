Alok Industries Q4 Loss Narrows To ₹192.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 14% QoQ To ₹983 Crore

Alok Industries reported a Q4 FY26 net loss of Rs 192.5 crore, narrowing sequentially, while revenue rose 14.5 percent QoQ to Rs 983 crore. |

Mumbai: Alok Industries reported a sequential improvement in performance with consolidated net loss narrowing 11.5 percent to Rs 192.5 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 14.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 983 crore.

Compared to a loss of Rs 217.6 crore in Q3 and Rs 74.5 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly trend indicates operational recovery on a sequential basis, though year-on-year profitability remained under pressure.

Opening Performance Summary

The company posted revenue of Rs 982.97 crore in Q4 FY26, higher than Rs 858.24 crore in Q3 and Rs 952.96 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,189.2 crore, resulting in a net loss of Rs 192.54 crore.

While losses narrowed sequentially from Rs 217.63 crore, they widened significantly compared to Rs 74.47 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting elevated cost structures.

Sequential Growth Builds

Revenue increased by Rs 124.73 crore sequentially (Rs 982.97 crore minus Rs 858.24 crore), translating into a 14.5 percent growth. Losses reduced by Rs 25.09 crore, indicating improved operational efficiency.

Employee benefits expense declined to Rs 108.21 crore from Rs 130.55 crore in Q3, while finance costs eased to Rs 148.50 crore from Rs 152.94 crore. Inventory-related adjustments also supported the quarter’s performance.

Key Drivers

Year-on-year comparison shows pressure on profitability despite stable revenue growth of 3.1 percent. The absence of large exceptional gains—Rs 0.04 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 94.14 crore in Q4 FY25—impacted earnings. Earnings per share stood at (Rs 0.39) compared with (Rs 0.44) in the previous quarter and (Rs 0.15) a year earlier.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, revenue stood at Rs 3,714.79 crore compared with Rs 3,708.78 crore in FY25. Net loss reduced to Rs 744.11 crore from Rs 816.43 crore, indicating improvement at the annual level. However, expenses at Rs 4,564.01 crore continued to exceed income, highlighting ongoing operational challenges.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on reported financial results and is not a full UFR or investment advice.