 Alleged Islamophobia At Apple Forces Bengaluru-Based Manager To Quit
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
After the grand opening of its stores in Mumbai and Delhi hosted by CEO Tim Cook himself, Apple made news for paying Rs 1 lakh to employees at the retail outlets. But apart from the hefty salary packages, Apple also has policies to pay women and underrepresented minorities fairly, among other ways to ensure inclusivity.

But one Apple employee's experience in Bengaluru contradicts these claims, as he chose to quit when the firm didn't act despite complaints of Islamophobia.

Nothing but reassurances

Khalid Parvez had been working at Apple for more than a decade, but resigned citing mental harassment, abusive language, managerial errors and Islamophobic comments.

Parvez shared his ordeal in a LinkedIn post, which escalated quickly after showing how he is grateful for the growth through opportunities provided by Apple.

Parvez added that he didn't receive any compassion from the Human Resources department, and was instead told to trust the system as they were investigating his complaints.

Absence of compassion

But months after that, Parvez was allegedly hit by counter-allegations and insensitivity from Apple's employee relations team.

He further sheds light on how ER bullied him by ridiculing his mental health concerns, and alleges that the company didn't investigate his claims, but instead opted for a cover up.

To sum things up, Parvez warned fellow professionals against trusting firms blindly, and urged them to escalate the matter beyond the regional and national management.

