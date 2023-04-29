Apple Store India employees draw ₹1 lakh salary; this is why

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 29, 2023

Apple opened its flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi recently and they are now up and running

The flagship stores employ nearly 200 personnel who have a wage package beginning at Rs 1 lakh per month

Surprised? Their salaries are high since most of the employees have a range of educational background like MBA, Masters of Sciene (IT), B Techs

Some of the employees hold degress from coveted institutions like Griffith and Camebridge University

Additionally, several employees from Apple store operations overseas have been moved within

The employees are also well versed in different languages.

Reportedly, Apple also offers its employees health and wellness medical plans, paid leaves, tuition expenses for educational courses and etc. They can also avail employee discount on Apple products.

