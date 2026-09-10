Allana Group Elevates Manish Bandlish As Group MD, Eyes ₹40,000 Crore Turnover In Three Years

Allana Group elevates Manish Bandlish as Group MD. |

Mumbai: Allana Group has elevated Manish Bandlish as Group Managing Director, tasking the industry veteran with increasing its turnover from about Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore over the next three years.

Bandlish, previously Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allana Consumer Products Limited, will oversee operations across India, Malaysia, Vietnam, the UAE, Egypt and Ethiopia.

He will lead the food and agri-business group’s expansion across proteins, poultry, consumer foods and international markets.

Investment-Led Expansion

The growth strategy includes investments in core businesses, additional manufacturing capacity, entry into high-growth food categories, stronger consumer operations and deeper overseas penetration.

Allana plans to accelerate its protein business through fresh spending on processing capacity, technology and infrastructure. It also intends to establish two greenfield plants to strengthen its integrated food-processing capabilities.

The group is expanding in poultry through the Indian Poultry Alliance, a fully integrated venture backed by an initial commitment of $120 million, or approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

The venture will span breeder farms, hatcheries, feed plants, broiler contract farming, value-added products and rendering facilities. It will complement Allana’s established protein operations and support the creation of scaled businesses across several protein categories.

Portfolio Overhaul

Bandlish said the immediate priorities include rebalancing the product portfolio by exiting low-margin businesses and pursuing selected strategic acquisitions.

Longer-term plans include strengthening the core protein franchise, developing an integrated poultry platform and accelerating consumer brands and international businesses.

The group sees significant opportunities in pet food, coffee, processed fruits, protein-led products, bakery and frozen foods. Its wider portfolio includes frozen and chilled meat, fruit pulps, vegetables, grains, animal nutrition, hides and ice cream.

Bandlish has more than 25 years of experience across food, fast-moving consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, sales and distribution.

Before joining Allana Consumer Products in December 2025, he served as Managing Director of Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable. He previously led JK Foods and held senior positions at METRO Cash & Carry, Subhiksha and Marico.