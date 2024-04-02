 'All The Wealth Of The World Pales...', Says Gautam Adani In post For His Granddaughter
'All The Wealth Of The World Pales...', Says Gautam Adani In post For His Granddaughter

The photograph captures Gautam Adani with 14-month-old Kaveri, the third daughter of the billionaire's son Karan Adani and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Adani Group founder and Chairman Gautam Adani has shared a heartwarming picture of himself with his youngest granddaughter Kaveri Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Adani posted the photograph and wrote in Hindi, "All the wealth of the world pales when compared to the shine of these eyes." The photograph captures Gautam Adani with 14-month-old Kaveri, the third daughter of the billionaire's son Karan Adani and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani.

Kaveri's parents, aunt and grandmother Priti Adani is also seen in the photograph taken during a family visit to the Science Museum in London on March 21, where they embarked on a tour of the museum's latest exhibit.

Earlier, Gautam Adani had shared that spending time with his granddaughters is a big stress reliever for him.

"I love to spend time with my granddaughters. They are my biggest stress reliever. I have only two worlds: work and family. For me family is a great source of strength," Gautam Adani said.Meanwhile, the 'Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery' was unveiled at the UK Science Museum on March 26 in London.

It offers an immersive exploration of the challenges and opportunities presented by renewable energy.

The gallery, titled in recognition of Adani Green Energy's support, is a major addition to London's Science Museum.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) stands as India's largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies globally, spearheading the clean energy transition

