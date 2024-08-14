All Adani Group Stocks In Red Again; Adani Enterprises Slumps 1.45% | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The shares of Adani Group companies on Wednesday (August 14), are once again trading in the red following the latest revelations by Hindenburg.

Although the shares opened on a red note on the next trading day (Monday) after the Hindenburg report on August 10, but they bounced back to green on Tuesday, August 13.

However, in today's trading, the shares have once again dipped into the red.

Adani Enterprises shares

The shares of Adani flagship company, Adani enterprises at 12:32 pm IST lost 1.45 per cent or 44.95 , slumping to Rs 3,047.25 apiece.

Adani Wilmar shares

Similarly, the shares of Adani Wilmar also dipped to 1.85 per centr or 6.65 per cent, declining to Rs 353.60 apiece.

Adani Power shares

Adani Power shares dropped by 1.46 per cent or Rs 10.05, decreasing to Rs 679.35 per share.

Adani Total Gas shares

Another Adani company, Adani Total Gas, also observed a decline in its numbers. The shares of the company declined by 0.91 per cent or 7.25 points, decreasing to Rs 844.40 per share.

APSEZ and Adani Green shares

In addition, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited and Adani Green Energy Solutions also saw their shares drop by over 1.94 per cent and 1.37 per cent respectively in the trading hours of the day's trade on Wednesday.

Furthermore, ACC Cement, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and a part of the Adani Group saw their shares decreased by 1.12 per cent, trading at Rs 2,278.95 apieace and Ambuja Cement, a major Indian cement producing company dropped by 0.61per cent, trading at Rs 620.60 per share.

Stock Market today

At 12:56 PM IST, the BSE Sensex was trading at 79,210.07, up by 0.32 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty was at 24,181.55, up by 0.18 per cent.