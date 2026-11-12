 Alkem Laboratories Q2 Profit Falls 14% To ₹667 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14% Despite Higher Tax Burden
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Alkem Laboratories Q2 Profit Falls 14% To ₹667 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14% Despite Higher Tax Burden

Alkem Laboratories' Q2 FY27 consolidated profit declined 14% to ₹667 crore despite a 14% rise in revenue to ₹4,552 crore, as tax expenses increased sharply.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Alkem Laboratories Q2 Profit Falls 14% To ₹667 Crore, Revenue Climbs 14% Despite Higher Tax Burden
Alkem Laboratories |

Mumbai: Pharmaceutical major Alkem Laboratories Limited reported a 14.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹667.1 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹779.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the decline in profitability, the company's revenue from operations increased 13.8% to ₹4,552 crore from ₹4,001 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing on Thursday.

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Revenue Growth

Alkem's total consolidated income rose 14.2% to ₹4,686 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹4,105 crore in Q2 FY26. However, total expenses increased 16% to ₹3,722 crore from ₹3,209 crore, outpacing revenue growth. Profit before tax increased 11.6% to ₹999.7 crore from ₹895.8 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company reported tax expenses of ₹331.9 crore, compared with ₹116.2 crore a year earlier, weighing on its bottom line.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 28% from ₹521 crore in the April-June quarter. Revenue from operations rose 21.7% sequentially from ₹3,740 crore, reflecting stronger quarterly sales. Basic earnings per share stood at ₹56.48, compared with ₹63.99 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of FY27, Alkem reported consolidated revenue of ₹8,292 crore, up 12.5% from ₹7,372 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, consolidated net profit declined 17.9% to ₹1,188 crore from ₹1,447 crore.

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Segment Performance

The pharmaceuticals segment generated revenue of ₹4,347.9 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹3,890 crore a year earlier. The Biotech segment reported revenue of ₹129.8 crore, while MedTech revenue stood at ₹133.1 crore. Biotech recorded a segment loss of ₹114.1 crore, while MedTech reported a loss of ₹49.6 crore.

Meanwhile, Alkem completed the acquisition of a 55% stake in Switzerland-based Occlutech Holding AG in July 2026, with its financial results consolidated from July 16. The company also recognised an exceptional gain of ₹35 crore from recovery against a previously impaired investment. The board approved the unaudited financial results on November 12, 2026.

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