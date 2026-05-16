Alibaug Emerges As Top Second-Home Investment Destination As Property Registrations Surge 35% In Two Years | FPJ

Mumbai: Alibaug is increasingly emerging as a preferred destination for real estate and second-home investments, with property registrations and stamp duty collections witnessing a sharp rise over the last two financial years, according to data sourced from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra.

35% Growth in Registered Documents

Data from the joint sub-registrar (SRO) office in Alibaug showed that registered documents rose from 11,956 in FY 2024–25 to 16,096 in FY 2025–26, marking nearly 35% growth.

Stamp duty collections increased from Rs448.93 crore to Rs462.26 crore during the same period, reflecting sustained investor interest in the coastal town in Raigad district. Registration fees rose from Rs15.34 crore to Rs17.46 crore.

Conveyance Deeds Lead Transaction Categories

Among transaction categories, conveyance deeds accounted for the highest share. Conveyance registrations increased from 3,004 to 3,405, while stamp duty collections crossed Rs213.81 crore in FY 2025-26.

Industry experts attribute growth to improved connectivity, rising demand for luxury villas and second homes, and strong interest from high-net-worth individuals seeking alternatives to Mumbai’s space constraints.

Major Developers Enter Alibaug Market

Developers such as House of Hiranandani, Macrotech Developers, and Peninsula Land have entered the market with luxury villas and plotted developments. The House of Abhinandan Lodha has also built a strong presence with 20-acre-plus premium projects, positioning Alibaug as a coastal investment hub.

Peninsula Land has acquired 11 acres near Mandwa Jetty and plans 90-95 exclusive plots. Hiranandani Sands, a 225-acre township near Nagaon Beach, offers around 150 plots ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 sq ft.

Investors Shift Toward Custom-Built Homes

Experts said Mumbai’s land constraints are pushing investors toward Alibaug for villas and custom-built homes. “Investors are now moving to Alibaug to buy land parcels and construct homes of their choice,” they said.

The IGR data also showed activity in mortgage deeds, gift deeds, power of attorney registrations and leave-and-license agreements, indicating a wider market beyond second homes.

Infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and coastal connectivity upgrades have reduced travel time. Upcoming works like the Revas-Karanja bridge are expected to cut travel time further to about 30 minutes.

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